The Yankees claimed Fernandez off waivers from the Rockies on Wednesday.

After the Rockies designated him for assignment last week, Rodriguez was quickly able to find his way to a new organization. Rodriguez reached the majors for the first time in 2025 and slashed just .225/.265/.348 with a 29.9 percent strikeout rate over 147 plate appearances, but he's just 23 years old and brings plus raw power from the left side of the plate. Barring multiple injuries to other outfielders coming out of spring training, the Yankees likely won't have room for Rodriguez on their Opening Day roster, but his power upside makes him an intriguing flier for New York at the back end of the 40-man roster.