The Yankees outrighted Fernandez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Fernandez had been claimed off waivers earlier this month before being designated for assignment days later. He passed through waivers this time around and will be in camp as a non-roster invitee. Fernandez slashed just .225/.265/.348 with a 29.9 percent strikeout rate over 147 plate appearances with the Rockies in 2025 in his first stint in the big leagues.