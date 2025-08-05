Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Back in big-league bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
De Los Santos has collected a 1.78 ERA over 25.1 relief innings this season, though that's come with just a 20:12 K:BB. He will operate in middle relief.
