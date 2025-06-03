The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
De Los Santos has permitted four runs with a 9:6 K:BB over 12 innings this season during his time with the big club. He will be used in low-leverage spots.
