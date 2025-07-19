Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Beginning rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Los Santos (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset on Saturday.
De Los Santos began throwing off a mound July 5 after being shelved with an elbow injury in mid-June. He'll now begin the final stage of his recovery by playing in minor-league games, and he may still be able to return to the Yankees' bullpen before the end of the month.
More News
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Tosses bullpen Saturday•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Gets promising news from tests•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Shelved with elbow issue•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Back in big leagues•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Records hold Monday•