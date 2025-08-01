default-cbs-image
De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

De Los Santos was activated from the injured list Saturday and has made two scoreless appearances since. The Yankees made a flurry of additions to their bullpen at the trade deadline, costing De Los Santos his spot on the big-league roster.

