Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Bumped to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
De Los Santos was activated from the injured list Saturday and has made two scoreless appearances since. The Yankees made a flurry of additions to their bullpen at the trade deadline, costing De Los Santos his spot on the big-league roster.
