The Yankees selected De Los Santos' contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
De Los Santos spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 4.12 ERA and 55:19 K:BB over 59 frames. Slated to turn 27 in December, De Los Santos is now part of the Yankees' 40-man roster.
More News
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Gets deal from Yankees•
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Lands on waivers•
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Done for season•
-
Pirates' Yerry De Los Santos: Sent down to Triple-A•