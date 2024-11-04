The Yankees selected De Los Santos' contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

De Los Santos spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 4.12 ERA and 55:19 K:BB over 59 frames. Slated to turn 27 in December, De Los Santos is now part of the Yankees' 40-man roster.