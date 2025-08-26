default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday's game against the Nationals.

De Los Santos allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in Monday's contest, so the Yankees will send him down in favor of a fresh arm. Fernando Cruz (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday in a corresponding move.

More News