Yerry De Los Santos signed a contract with the Yankees on Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear whether it's a major- or minor-league contract, but the latter seems likely. De Los Santos posted a 4.14 ERA and 44:24 K:BB over 50 relief innings for the Pirates from 2022-23. He boasts a career 54.5 percent groundball rate.