Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Gets promising news from tests
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that testing on De Los Santos' right elbow showed "nothing acute or new," per MLB.com.
De Los Santos landed on the IL on Thursday due to right elbow discomfort. The righty reliever subsequently underwent testing, the results of which Boone described as "good news." Boone added that De Los Santos could resume throwing "in pretty short order," so for the time being it appears that the hurler isn't looking at an extended absence.
