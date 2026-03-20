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The Yankees optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

The Yankees continue to trim down to their regular-season roster, and De Los Santos will not be part of the big-league club to open 2026. The 28-year-old appeared in 25 regular-season games with the Yankees last season and threw 6.1 scoreless innings this spring.

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