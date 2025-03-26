The Yankees optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

De Los Santos finished spring training with a 1.93 ERA across 9.1 innings. He gave up no earned runs in seven of eight spring appearances, with his lone blemish coming against the Tigers on March 13, when he gave up two runs on three hits and two walks across 1.1 innings. De Los Santos spent all of 2024 in Triple-A, but he'll be available for a major-league call-up if the Yankees need right-handed depth out of the bullpen.