The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
De Los Santos spun two scoreless innings in his lone appearance with the Yankees last month. The right-hander will provide manager Aaron Boone with a fresh bullpen arm.
More News
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Promoted for twin bill•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Contract selected•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Gets deal from Yankees•