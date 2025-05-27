De Los Santos notched a hold against the Angels on Monday, striking out three batters while allowing one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings.

De Los Santos entered in the seventh frame and retired all three batters he faced in that inning, striking out Jorge Soler and Logan O'Hoppe. The right-hander continued into the eighth and gave up a leadoff single but then struck out Chris Taylor before exiting. De Los Santos has pitched well in a limited sample size while with the big club this season, allowing just two runs over 11 innings covering eight appearances. However, he's posted an unimpressive 9:5 K:BB and has a 1.45 WHIP, so he seems to have been a bit lucky so far in avoiding giving up runs.