The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

He will give the bullpen a fresh arm after the Yankees' relief corps was needed for 4.1 innings in Tuesday's win over the Rangers. De Los Santos holds a 3.35 ERA and 29:19 K:BB over 37.2 innings since the start of the 2025 campaign with the Yanks.