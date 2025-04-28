De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.

De Los Santos was called up Sunday to operate as the team's 27th man versus Toronto, tossing two scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out one batter in the team's 11-2 Game 1 win. The appearance out of the bullpen was his first in the big leagues since 2023 with the Pirates and he'll now wait for his next chance to join the Yankees down the road this season.