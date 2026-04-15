Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
De Los Santos was brought up from Triple-A before Tuesday's game against the Angels, and he'll now head back to the minors after giving up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter over two innings. The 28-year-old made 25 appearances for the Yankees last season and could be called upon again later in the year to provide the big club with bullpen depth.
More News
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Joins big-league bullpen•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Back in big-league bullpen•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Bumped to minors•
-
Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Activated from IL•