The Yankees optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The right-hander pitched the first two games of the series versus the Dodgers and will be sent down Sunday in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. De Los Santos has given up just four earned runs across 12 innings with the Yankees this season, but his 1.92 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB provide a less optimistic outlook.