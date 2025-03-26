The Yankees optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

De Los Santos finished spring training with a 1.93 ERA across 9.1 innings, but he was unable to secure a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen. De Los Santos spent all of 2024 in Triple-A, but he'll be a prime candidate for a call-up if the Yankees need right-handed depth out of the bullpen.