Yankees' Yerry De Los Santos: Tosses bullpen Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Los Santos (elbow) threw 20 pitches in the Citi Field bullpen Saturday, per MLB.com.
De Los Santos landed on the IL on June 19 due to right elbow discomfort, but subsequent testing didn't reveal any structural issues. The righty reliever is now ramping back up and could be closing in on a return. De Los Santos recorded a 1.80 ERA despite a poor 1.70 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB over 20 big-league innings this season prior to getting hurt.
