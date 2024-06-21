site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Back in bullpen
The Yankees recalled Gomez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Gomez fanned the side in his lone appearance with the Yankees earlier this season. He's been used as a starter in the minors but figures to settle in as a long reliever in the majors this time around.
