The Yankees optioned Gomez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Gomez made his major-league debut Thursday in Toronto and struck out four of the eight batters he faced over two scoreless innings of relief. The 23-year-old right-hander should be a consideration for the Opening Day roster next spring, whether in a rotation or bullpen role. He's mostly worked as a starter in the minors.