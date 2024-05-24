The Yankees recalled Gomez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

With Nick Burdi (hip) headed for the injured list, Gomez will come up from the minors to fill the opening in New York's bullpen. The 24-year-old righty pitched two scoreless innings during his MLB debut last season and has posted a 3.62 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 27.1 frames in Triple-A.