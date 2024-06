The Yankees optioned Gomez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Gomez was sent out after he mopped up in Wednesday's 12-2 loss to the Mets, covering two innings while allowing five earned runs on four hits and three walks. The Yankees will replace him on the 26-man active roster with a fresh bullpen arm in Jake Cousins, who was called up from Triple-A.