Yankees' Zach Britton: Collects first save
Britton allowed one run on two hits in the 10th inning as he notched the save Friday against the Orioles.
Britton was deployed with a three-run lead, and after surrendering a solo home run to Chris Davis, Britton managed to slam the door. He was called upon to pick up the save after Chad Green and Dellin Betances were used earlier in the game. Britton, Green and Betances will continue to be in the mix for save opportunities until Aroldis Chapman (knee) returns from the disabled list.
