Yankees' Zach Britton: Gives up unearned run in save
Britton allowed one unearned run with a walk and a strikeout during the ninth inning to earn the save against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Thankfully the Yankees entered the ninth inning with a two-run cushion, so the error by Gleyber Torres didn't result in a blown save. The save is Britton's second since joining the Yankees at the July trade deadline, and is likely to return to a setup role with closer Aroldis Chapman (knee) set to return later this week.
