Yankees' Zach Britton: Officially acquired by Yankees
The Yankees officially acquired Britton from the Orioles in exchange for minor-league pitchers Dillon Tate, Josh Rogers and Cody Carroll.
Britton will head to the Yankees and join a stacked bullpen with the likes of Aroldis Chapman, David Robertson and Dellin Betances. Britton should slot into a set-up role in front of Chapman with his new club, but the dearth of options for manager Aaron Boone could result in a flexible bullpen situation. The 30-year-old has a 3.45 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 15.2 innings since coming of the disabled list in mid-June, but he has allowed only three hits and zero runs over his last eight appearances.
