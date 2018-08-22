Yankees' Zach Britton: Part of temporary closer committee
Britton, David Robertson and Dellin Betances are expected to share closing duties while Aroldis Chapman remains sidelined with a knee injury, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
It's unclear how long the committee system will last, as the duration of Chapman's absence won't become clear until after an MRI. The Yankees are likely to play the matchups with their trio of high-leverage relievers, which would give Britton the clear advantage in certain situations as the only lefty among the set. The southpaw has been mediocre at best since joining the Yankees, however, posting a 5.23 ERA and a 9:6 K:BB in 10.1 innings, so there's a chance manager Aaron Boone will trust the righties more regardless of the matchup.
