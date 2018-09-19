Britton was charged with one unearned run during the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Tuesday but escaped with the save. He struck out one and walked one.

Thankfully the Yankees entered the ninth inning with a two-run cushion, so the error by Gleyber Torres didn't result in a blown save. The save was Britton's second since joining the Yankees at the July trade deadline, and the 30-year-old is likely to continue pitching primarily in a setup role with closer Aroldis Chapman (knee) set to return later this week.