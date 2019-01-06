Britton signed a deal to return to the Yankees on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The lefty threw 25 innings with a 2.88 ERA after a midseason move to New York last season. He'll fill a setup role in front of Aroldis Chapman this season and will have less competition for fill-in saves should Chapman get injured with David Robertson now in Philadelphia. Britton still has the elite groundball rates he had prior to a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an Achilles injury, generating a 73.0 percent groundball rate last season, but his strikeout rate slipped to 20.1 percent while his walk rate climbed to 12.4 percent. He'll need those numbers to trend back in a positive direction if he's to continue to be a shutdown reliever.

