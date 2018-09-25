Britton struck out the side in a scoreless inning of work to earn his seventh save of the season Monday against the Rays.

In what amounted to a bullpen game for the Yanks, the likes of David Robertson, Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Bentances were each used ahead of Britton, putting him in position to close it out with a three-run lead in the ninth. It was his third save since joining the club roughly two months ago, but he's unlikely to see many more chances through the end of the regular season, due to the presences of his aforementioned teammates in the pecking order.