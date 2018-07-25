Yankees' Zach Britton: To join Yankees on Thursday
Britton will join the Yankees back in New York prior to Thursday's series opener against the Royals, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.
Britton will not be available for Wednesday's game in Tampa Bay after being acquired by the Yankees on Tuesday night. The left-hander has logged a 3.45 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 15.2 innings of work in 2018. Britton is set to take on a new role in the Bronx, as Aroldis Chapman will continue to serve as the closer. Manager Aaron Boone stated he intends to utilize Britton in "a variety of different roles" out of the bullpen, per Boland.
