The Yankees exercised Britton's $14 million club option for 2022 on Thursday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
The left-hander had the option to opt out of the remainder of his contract ahead of the 2021 season, but declined to do so. The Yankees ultimately decided to commit to Britton through 2022, leaving them set to pay him a total of $27 million over the next two seasons. The southpaw, who logged a 1.91 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 19.1 innings pitched in 2020, figures to remain a key component of the Yankees bullpen moving forward.