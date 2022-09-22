Britton (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Britton said Wednesday that he felt ready to return after completing his rehab assignment, and he'll be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox. He posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 6.2 innings over eight appearances during his rehab assignment, and it's possible that the southpaw is eased into action with some low-leverage opportunities in the near future.
