Britton (hamstring) could throw a bullpen session as soon as Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

Britton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, and the expectation to this point has been that he won't require more than a minimum stay. That stills appears to be the case, as the left-hander's injury was diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain -- the most manageable grade for such strains -- and he was spotted going through stretching and mobility drills on the field Wednesday, per Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated. Britton isn't likely to need a rehab assignment before returning to the Yankees provided that his stay on the IL is indeed a short one.