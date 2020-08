Britton (hamstring) tossed a bullpen Friday and is set to throw another Sunday before the team makes any final decisions about activating him, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Britton was also reported to have run sprints Thursday so it appears as though he's making daily progress. There has not been an official timeline as to when Britton is expected to return but the indication is that one may be given as soon he completes his second bullpen session Sunday.