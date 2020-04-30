Britton improved his command in the middle of the 2019 by committing to his slider more often, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.

Long one of the premier sinkerball hurlers in the league, Britton pushed his slider usage up to 13.6 percent last season, his highest mark since 2013. The southpaw admits that he didn't completely buy into the pitch until last season's All-Star break, but his effectiveness is hard to ignore: opposing batters managed a lone single against the offering in 2019. The increased use of the slider also coincided with a strong second half as Britton improved his ERA from 2.43 to 1.11 and his K:BB from 26:20 to 27:12 after the break. Expect Britton to continue going to the pitch with more frequency in 2020 as he seeks his fifth career campaign with a sub 2.00 ERA.