Britton was removed from Saturday's game against the Athletics due to right calf cramping, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Britton appeared to suffer the injury after landing awkwardly following a pitch to Marcus Semien in the eighth inning. The southpaw seems to have escaped with a minor injury, though he'll likely undergo additional tests following the conclusion of Saturday's game to be sure he isn't dealing with anything potentially more serious.

More News
Our Latest Stories