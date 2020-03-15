Yankees' Zack Britton: Continuing workouts
Britton (wrist) took part in the Yankees' informal workout Sunday, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.
Even though the MLB suspended spring training Thursday, Britton indicated that the "vast majority" of the Yankees roster will continue to go through workouts at the team's facility in Florida in preparation for the season. Given the limited media availability, it's unclear what exactly Britton was able to do Sunday, though he told Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record on Thursday that he expected he would be ready to throw this weekend. Britton suffered a scare Wednesday after being struck by a line drive while throwing a live batting practice session, but he escaped with nothing more than a bruise. He should be fully healthy well before MLB returns from its hiatus.
