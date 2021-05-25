Britton (elbow) may begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset if his next bullpen session goes well, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The lefty reliever has yet to pitch this season after undergoing elbow surgery in mid March. He has progressed to tossing bullpens, however, and appears to be on the verge of taking part in a minor-league rehab stint. Manager Aaron Boone indicated Sunday that Britton would likely need five rehab outings before joining the big club, so he isn't likely to return to the majors until early June.