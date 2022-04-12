Britton (elbow) is said to be doing well, and the Yankees are hopeful that he could return to action in August or September, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Britton is recovering from the left elbow surgery he underwent last September and remains months away from a return. However, he has been throwing on flat ground since February and is reportedly doing well, per Hoch. A return by the end of the campaign is far from guaranteed, but Britton could be a valuable late-season addition to the New York bullpen if he is indeed able to make his way back to the mound by then.