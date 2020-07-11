Britton was listed by managed Aaron Boone on Saturday as the natural candidate to step into the closer role should Aroldis Chapman (illness) remain unavailable early in the year, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Chapman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Even if he's recovered from the virus by Opening Day, which is less than two weeks away, losing a considerable portion of an already brief summer camp may render him unable to pitch high-leverage innings at the start of the season. Britton, who has 145 career saves under his belt, is a natural deputy. His 3.74 FIP last season doesn't back up his 1.91 ERA, though he's consistently been able to outperform the ERA estimators throughout his career due to his elite groundball rate.