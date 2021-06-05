Britton (elbow) said he could return on the team's next road trip, which is set to begin Tuesday in Minnesota, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Britton didn't note a specific target date, but he did mention the upcoming road trip or the following homestand as the time range for his return. The southpaw has missed the entire season up to this point with a bone chip and loose bodies in his elbow. He'll make a few more appearances during his rehab assignment before rejoining the Yankees, likely within the next 10 days.
