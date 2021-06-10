Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Britton (elbow) could "definitely" be activated during the current road trip, which runs through June 17 against the Blue Jays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The 33-year-old has made four rehab appearances between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barres over the past couple weeks, and he's on the cusp of rejoining the active roster. Britton has been on the shelf since undergoing surgery to remove a bone chip and loose bodies from his left elbow in late March. The veteran lefty has struggled in said rehab outings with six runs allowed over 3.1 innings, so the Yankees may want to give him another appearance or two in the minors before activating him from the 60-day injured list.