Britton did not allow a baserunner and struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against Baltimore.

Britton needed only 12 pitches to maintain a two-run lead for the Yankees. He now has two saves on the season, with this outing more convincing than his first when he allowed two batters to reach base. Britton should continue to earn save chances for the Yankees until Aroldis Chapman (illness) is able to return.