Britton has yet to yield a run in his five Grapefruit League appearances this spring, striking out three and walking one over 5.2 innings.

It's a small sample size as to be expected with a reliever, but Britton certainly has looked the part of the dominant lefty the Yankees hope he will be coming out of the bullpen this season. He posted a 2.88 ERA over 25 innings after arriving to the club via trade from Baltimore last season, so the 31-year-old is a good bet to provide solid ratios, although he might find save opportunities hard to come by with the presence of Aroldis Chapman along with a handful of other talented relievers in the team's bullpen.