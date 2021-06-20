Britton was unavailable for Sunday's win over the A's due to general soreness, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Manager Aaron Boone compared the injury to what a pitcher experiences while ramping up during spring training, so it doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Britton will have Monday's scheduled off day to rest up before Tuesday's series opener versus the Royals.
