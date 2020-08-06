Britton retired the side in order without recording a strikeout to earn the save in the second game of the Yankees' doubleheader against the Phillies.

Britton was called upon to protect a two-run lead and needed only eight pitches to do so. He now has five saves and has yet to allow a run in any appearance. While Britton will eventually cede the closer role to Aroldis Chapman (illness), he has performed admirably early on and could receive a few more save chances before Chapman can get fully stretched out.