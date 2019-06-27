Yankees' Zack Britton: Earns victory after blown save
Britton (3-1) allowed one run on two hits in a blown save but earned a victory during an 8-7 win against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The Blue Jays scratched out a run against Britton with a passed ball sandwiched between two singles. That blew the lead, but Britton managed to keep the game tied, and the Yankees won with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Britton is 3-1 and 16-for-19 in save chances. He also owns a 2.62 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 34.1 innings this season.
