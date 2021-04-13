Britton (elbow) has started a throwing program and is still expected to return in late May, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Britton underwent surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips from his left elbow. According to manager Aaron Boone, the reliever started his throwing program last week at Yankee stadium and is doing well. "I think the biggest thing with that operation that he had was getting the swelling out of there, making sure the incision was healing properly, getting his range of motion back, which he has. Now, it's starting to ramp up," Boone explained Sunday.